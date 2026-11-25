The stretch will be the first part of the country's high-speed rail network to undergo testing. Electrification work has been completed, while signalling systems are expected to be ready by January 2027.

The minister noted that high-speed trains travelling above 240 kilometres per hour require specialised engineering standards. At such speeds, pressure generated by passing trains places significant demands on both rolling stock and railway infrastructure.

The first high-speed rail service is targeted to begin operating in the final quarter of 2027, according to the minister's earlier announcement on 20 November.

Designed to connect two of India's largest economic centres, the corridor is intended to reduce journey times between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and introduce high-speed rail services to the country.

Earlier, it was reported that India planned to install data processing centres in Earth’s orbit. To make the initiative a reality, a space sector start-up and authorities in Andhra Pradesh signed an agreement.