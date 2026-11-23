According to News9, the proposal involves utilising the upper stage of the rockets, which will remain in space after launch and be adapted to house computers. The equipment will be able to process data received from satellites, including through the use of artificial intelligence technologies. The lower stage of the rockets, meanwhile, is set to return to Earth for reuse.

The new infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh will complement the existing facilities in the state of Tamil Nadu. Together, they will enable satellite launches into different orbits and expand India’s capabilities in the space sector.

The project is still in the development phase. Key technical challenges include protecting the equipment from radiation, ensuring a reliable power supply and developing cooling systems.

Earlier, it was reported that India and the EU had stepped up cooperation on trade, AI and connectivity.