India reopens 32 airports for civilian flight operations after ceasefire with Pakistan
Indian authorities Monday announced the reopening of 32 airports it closed down for civilian flight operations due to airspace restrictions in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan, Xinhua reports.
The step was taken following a ceasefire agreement between the two countries reached on Saturday.
In a statement on Monday, the state-owned Airports Authority of India said the 32 airports that were closed for civilian aircraft operations till 0529 hours local time of May 15 are now available for operations with immediate effect.
The closure of these airports across northern and western parts of the country was announced after a military conflict that began last week between the two neighbors.
As it was reported, on May 10, India and Pakistan agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, halting all “military action on land and in the air and sea."