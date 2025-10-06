India maintains global leadership in milk production with sustained growth

According to IANS, milk production in the country has risen by 63.5 per cent in the past decade, from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014–15 to 239.3 million tonnes in 2023–24, translating into an average annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent.



Per capita milk availability has also expanded by 48 per cent during the period, reaching 471 grams per person per day in 2023–24, compared with the global average of 322 grams.



Experts believe that India’s livestock base underpins this growth, with 303.7 million bovines forming the backbone of production and agricultural draught power. Sheep (74.3 million) and goats (148.9 million) further contribute to milk supply, particularly in arid and semi-arid zones. Between 2014 and 2022, bovine productivity in India grew by 27.4 per cent, the highest worldwide, surpassing the global average of 13.9 per cent.



