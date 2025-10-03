World’s tallest statue boosts tourism and community development in India

Inaugurated in 2018, according to ANI, the monument now draws millions of visitors each year, placing Gujarat, a state along the western coast of India, firmly on the international tourism map.



The site’s impact extends beyond tourism. Local communities, particularly women from tribal backgrounds, have found new livelihood opportunities. Trained to operate electric vehicles, they now provide transport services to visitors, reflecting how the project has created sustainable employment and empowered families.



Experts claim that the Statue of Unity today stands not only as a towering landmark of India’s history but also as a model of how heritage preservation can generate prosperity, inclusion, and environmental responsibility.



