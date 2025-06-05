India invested over $450mln in Kazakhstan within 20 years

As part of the visit, he met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subramanyam Jaishankar. The meeting focused on the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Indian strategic partnership, with special attention given to strengthening trade and economic ties and creating favorable conditions for both countries’ business communities.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that last year the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to about $1 billion, and the total volume of investments from India to Kazakhstan over the past 20 years exceeded $450 million.

In this regard, Minister Nurtleu proposed intensifying business contacts to expand economic cooperation and further increase the volume of mutual trade. He also invited leading Indian companies to implement joint investment projects in industry, energy, transport, and logistics.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

He highlighted the importance of involvement of both countries’ business entities in developing business ties. Today, more than 600 Indian companies operate in Kazakhstan in pharmaceuticals, mining, and food production.

“India is a reliable political, trade, and economic partner of Kazakhstan in South Asia, and our ties are developing steadily in a constructive direction,” Minister Nurtleu emphasized.

The heads of the foreign ministries also “compared the notes” on topical issues of the regional and global agenda, confirming their readiness for further cooperation within the UN, CICA, and SCO.

The Kazakh side stressed the importance of further promoting the Central Asia + India Dialogue as an important platform for discussing key issues of regional cooperation.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to the Indian side for supporting and co-sponsoring the UN Security Council resolution on the establishment of the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

At the end of the meeting, the Plan of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and India for 2025-2027 was signed, outlining promising areas for further collaboration.

Previously it was reported that Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu is set to pay an official visit to Iran.