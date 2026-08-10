India eyes hydropower projects in Uzbekistan

They focused on the adoption of modern technologies, construction of new energy facilities, and investment partnerships.

Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Group, expressed strong interest in investing in promising pumped-storage plant projects in Uzbekistan.

Azimjon Ahmadjonov, First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekhydroenergo JSC, emphasized that collaboration with global partners is essential for advancing the hydropower sector.

Both sides agreed to establish project partnership mechanisms.

Plans include jointly developing investment initiatives and implementing them steadily.

The cooperation aims to bring in modern technologies and attract long-term investments.

As written before, Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss mining and geology collaboration.