India, EU secure landmark free trade deal

“Yesterday (Monday), a significant agreement was reached between India and Europe,” Modi said in a virtual address to Indian Energy Week, referring to the conclusion of the FTA negotiations with the EU.

The announcement was made prior to Modi's talks with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa in the Indian capital city of New Delhi.

The Indian Prime Minister said the deal would represent 25% of global GDP and a third of global trade.

The India-EU Business Forum was a great platform to discuss the wide-ranging economic linkages between India and Europe. The Free Trade Agreement signed today brings innumerable benefits for businesses, MSMEs and innovators. It is a new blueprint for shared prosperity.… pic.twitter.com/MFqhIgqQH7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2026

“People in the world are discussing it as a ‘mother of all deals’,” he said. “This is an excellent example of coordination between the two economies of the world,” Modi added.

India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated on Monday India and the EU had completed talks on the FTA, noting that the agreement is expected to be signed later this year and may come into force early next year.

The EU remains India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade amounting to arround $136 billion in 2024-25.

