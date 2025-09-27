India emerges as world’s third largest tech startup hub with US$7.7 billion raised in 2025

The report highlights that India’s startup sector is entering a more mature phase, marked by balanced exit opportunities for founders and investors through acquisitions, steady IPO (Initial Public Offering) activity, and continued unicorn creation.

Enterprise applications led the way with US$2.3 billion in funding, followed by retail at US$2 billion and transportation and logistics technologies at US$1.79 billion. The ecosystem also witnessed 110 acquisitions in 2025, a 15 per cent increase from the previous year, reflecting strong demand for innovation in areas like cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

India added four new unicorns companies this year, bringing the total to 122, while Bengaluru and Delhi continued to dominate the startup landscape, accounting for nearly half of all funding activity.

As reported previously, India unveils its first domestically produced chip.