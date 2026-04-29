Aktau designated tourism capital of ECO for 2030

The decision comes following discussions at the 7th meeting of ECO tourism ministers and confirmed at the 9th meeting of the ECO High-Level Expert Group on Tourism.

The meetings took place from April 27 to 29 in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha as part of ECO events. During the meetings, experts discussed the development of the tourism sector, expansion of international cooperation, creation of cross-border tourism routes, as well as attracting investment and promoting the tourism potential of member countries.

When considering Aktau’s candidacy, several key factors were taken into account, including the region’s tourism potential, infrastructure level, cultural and historical significance, readiness to host international events, sustainability of sector development, and safety standards. As previously noted by ECO Deputy Secretary General Yerzhan Mukash, the city was nominated based on these criteria and was the only candidate for the status.

Aktau, located on the coast of the Caspian Sea, has shown steady growth in tourism infrastructure in recent years. The city boasts significant natural and landscape potential, along with expanding transport accessibility and hotel services, strengthening its position as a promising international tourist destination.

ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan emphasized the importance of implementing sustainable approaches in the tourism sector and the need to enhance cooperation among member countries.

It is expected that granting Aktau the status of ECO tourism capital will give a new boost to the region’s tourism industry and increase the city’s international recognition.

Previously, Qazinform reported trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the ECO countries exceeds 15 billion US dollars.