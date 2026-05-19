India cements its position as fastest growing steel producer

According to ANI, the latest global steel market assessment shows India’s crude steel production rising 11% year-on-year in March – outpacing February’s growth and outperforming most other leading steel-producing nations.

This strong performance highlights India’s growing role as a global hub for both steep production and consumption, at a time when many international markets are grappling with slowing industrial activity and weaker demand.

Analysts attribute India’s momentum to large-scale infrastructure projects, rapid urbanization, expanding manufacturing, and rising domestic demand. Significant investments in transport networks, renewable energy, construction, and the automotive industry continue to drive long-term steel consumption across the country.

Experts also note that India is one of the few major economies combining sustained production growth with resilient market fundamentals. Industry observers believe this trajectory could further enhance India’s influence in global supply chains and commodity markets in the years ahead.

Earlier, it was reported that Türkiye's crude steel production was up 10% in November 2025.