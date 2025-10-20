India celebrates the Festival of Lights - Diwali

Across the country, from bustling megacities to sacred temple towns, streets are illuminated with thousands of lamps and garlands. Families clean and decorate their homes, buy new clothes, prepare traditional sweets to share with loved ones, and create colorful rangoli patterns at their doorsteps to welcome luck and prosperity.

Photo credit: Chat GPT

Diwali lasts for five days, each associated with ancient Hindu myths and legends. The first day commemorates the return of Prince Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over the demon Ravana. The second marks Lord Krishna’s triumph over the demon Narakasura, who had stolen treasures and abducted thousands of young women, spreading chaos and destruction. The third day is dedicated to the goddess Lakshmi and the god Ganesha, with lamps lit in their honor to symbolize prosperity and wisdom. The fourth celebrates Krishna’s taming of the proud goddess Indra and Lord Vishnu’s victory over the demon Mahabali. The fifth day honors the reunion of siblings Yama and Yami, symbolizing family unity and devotion, and it is traditionally spent visiting relatives.

Rangoli Photo credit: ChatGPT

Diwali remains a festival that unites people of different communities. Across India, markets are bustling with shoppers buying sweets, gifts, ornaments, and lights, providing a major boost to local artisans and small businesses.

For millions of Indians, Diwali is more than a festival; it is a reminder that even in challenging times, light continues to prevail over darkness.

