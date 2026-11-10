India and EU step up cooperation on trade, AI and connectivity

Sibi George, Secretary (West) at India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Matti Maasikas, Deputy Secretary General for Geoeconomics and Interinstitutional Issues at the European External Action Service, co-chaired the 7th India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting.

Both sides welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and reviewed progress under the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda adopted at the 16th India-EU Summit in January 2026.

Trade and investment discussions covered the timely signing and implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, as well as continued efforts to conclude the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications. The two sides also discussed supply chain resilience and economic security through engagement under the Trade and Technology Council and the Blue Valleys initiative.

The meeting also addressed cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, advanced semiconductors, clean technology and biotechnology. Both sides expressed satisfaction with deeper research cooperation, including India's potential association with the EU's Horizon Europe programme.

Other priorities included the clean transition, sustainable ship recycling, connectivity initiatives such as the Global Gateway and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and cooperation in clean energy, climate resilience and digitalization.

The two sides also discussed talent mobility, education, skills development and people-to-people exchanges. They reviewed progress on the European Legal Gateway Office and looked ahead to the next India-EU Human Rights Dialogue.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership and agreed to hold the next review meeting in Brussels next year, on a mutually convenient date.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea and India held the inaugural meeting of their economic security dialogue in Seoul.