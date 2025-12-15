Saudi Arabia, China sign mutual visa waiver agreement for diplomatic, official passport holders

The agreement was signed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. The signing coincided with high-level talks focused on expanding cooperation across a broad range of sectors and reinforcing political coordination.

During their meeting, the two ministers reviewed the comprehensive strategic partnership between Riyadh and Beijing, commending the steady development of relations in economic, trade, investment, and energy fields. They also noted that the visit aligns with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, highlighting the long-term nature of bilateral engagement.

The talks included the fifth session of the political committee under the Saudi-Chinese High-Level Joint Committee. Discussions centred on ways to deepen cooperation across multiple areas and enhance institutional coordination between the two sides.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support on issues related to their core national interests and stressed the importance of joint efforts to promote stability, development, and prosperity. They emphasised that closer coordination serves the shared priorities of the leaderships and peoples of both countries.

