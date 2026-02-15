India and Kazakhstan elevate AI cooperation to strategic level

Held under the theme “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya - Welfare for All, Happiness for All,” the summit is expected to bring together heads of state and government, as well as leading representatives of the global AI ecosystem, to discuss ethical, inclusive and human-centric technological development.

According to the Embassy, Kazakhstan has introduced artificial intelligence into its higher education curriculum and continues to strengthen its innovation ecosystem, including initiatives such as the Alem AI platform. India’s expanding AI policy framework, research capacity and dynamic innovation sector complement Kazakhstan’s efforts.

Bilateral cooperation is already developing under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, which provides over 100 annual training slots for Kazakh professionals in priority sectors, including artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

Healthcare collaboration also forms part of the partnership. India has provided Kazakhstan with the MISSO robotic surgical system and facilitated training for local medical specialists conducted by Indian experts.

On the sidelines of the upcoming summit, a meeting between Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov is expected to highlight the strategic importance both countries attach to cooperation in emerging technologies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that India ranked among the world’s first AI-ready nations with the youngest tech workforce.