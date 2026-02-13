Officials state that India’s demographic profile provides a significant competitive advantage. More than 65 per cent of the population is under the age of 35, creating one of the world’s youngest and most technologically adaptable workforces. This expanding talent base is expected to accelerate the development of AI-driven industries, digital public services and future-oriented employment.

Global development data further demonstrates India’s rising contribution to artificial intelligence innovation. According to statistics on AI-related projects, India ranked as the second-largest contributor worldwide in 2024, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of total AI projects, TV BRICS reported, citing IANS.

Authorities highlight that India’s extensive domestic data ecosystems across healthcare, agriculture, finance, education and public administration strengthen its readiness for large-scale AI deployment. With sustained investment in skills development, research and infrastructure, India’s inclusion in the first tier of AI-ready nations underscores its ambition to shape the next phase of global technological advancement, the source claimed.

Earlier, it was reported the UN General Assembly appointed 40 members to the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence on Thursday.