India and Canada sign major nuclear energy supply deal

The agreement came during an official visit to India by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney from February 27 to March 2, where he held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The visit marked Carney’s first trip to India since taking office and the first bilateral visit by a Canadian prime minister since 2018.

Photo credit: Narendra Modi's official X account

At the center of the renewed cooperation is a long-term uranium supply agreement worth about CAD 2.6 billion (approximately $1.9 billion) between Canadian nuclear company Cameco and India’s Department of Atomic Energy. The deal will provide uranium for India’s civil nuclear energy generation and support the country’s clean energy transition and long-term energy security.

India and Canada are entering a new era of partnership 🇨🇦🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DSAz24TfIc — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) March 2, 2026

The agreement forms part of a broader India-Canada Strategic Energy Partnership that aims to deepen cooperation across the entire energy sector, including nuclear power, conventional energy, clean energy technologies and critical minerals. Both leaders stressed the importance of energy security and diversified supply in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Officials said the renewed partnership also reflects a wider diplomatic reset. Both sides noted progress in restoring dialogue mechanisms and returning diplomatic representatives to their missions after earlier tensions, describing recent steps as part of a gradual normalization of bilateral relations.

Photo credit: Narendra Modi's official X account

Energy trade is expected to expand beyond uranium. Canada aims to increase exports of liquefied natural gas and heavy oil to India, while India could supply refined petroleum products to the Canadian market. The two countries are also exploring a long-term liquefied petroleum gas supply arrangement and stronger cooperation in renewable energy, hydrogen, biofuels and electricity systems.

Beyond energy, the leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, education and security. Negotiations have resumed on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with both governments aiming to conclude the talks by the end of 2026 and expand bilateral trade to about CAD 70 billion (approximately $51 billion) by 2030.

