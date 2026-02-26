Canada and South Korea sign defense information agreement

The deal was concluded on February 25 in Ottawa during the second Canada-South Korea Foreign and Defense 2+2 Ministerial Meeting. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Defense Minister David McGuinty met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Defense Minister Ahn Gyuback to formalize the agreement.

At the heart of the announcement is the signing of the Agreement on the Protection of Military and Defense Classified Information. The pact establishes a secure framework for the exchange and safeguarding of classified military information between the two countries.

Officials said it will enable closer operational cooperation and allow defense industries on both sides to work more effectively together.

The ministers also announced the start of measures to begin negotiations on a wider Defense Cooperation Agreement. That future accord is expected to create a legal framework to improve interoperability between the Canadian and South Korean armed forces and facilitate joint military activities.

Both governments said the steps reflect the growing importance of their defense relationship and their shared interest in strengthening security cooperation in an increasingly complex global environment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Canada joined EU defense loan program SAFE.