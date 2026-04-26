India accelerates semiconductor drive with landmark 3D packaging project

The ceremony was attended by Mohan Charan Majhi Odisha Chief Minister and Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Minister of Railways, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India.

The initiative is positioned within a broader policy framework aimed at building a resilient semiconductor ecosystem through coordinated efforts in manufacturing, infrastructure, and skills development. It is also designed to support a broad range of high-growth sectors, including data centres, artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G and 6G communications, automotive radar systems, electronics, aerospace applications and photonics.

The project sets out defined production objectives, including the annual output of around 70,000 specialised glass panels, up to 50 million assembled units and approximately 13,000 advanced modules.

According to officials, alongside manufacturing capacity, the plan emphasises the development of a sustainable and balanced ecosystem. This includes efficient use of resources, integration of modern production technologies and the creation of supply chains designed to support long-term operational stability. The facility's development model is expected to include measures aimed at reducing material waste and improving process efficiency.

Workforce preparation represents another central component of the roadmap. The initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities for engineering graduates, diploma holders and technical specialists, while also supporting training programmes to build industry-relevant skills.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted ongoing infrastructure planning in Odisha, including railway modernisation and expanded connectivity, as part of an integrated approach to supporting industrial growth and regional development.

Earlier, it was reported India advances AI-ready public data infrastructure for smarter governance.