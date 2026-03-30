India advances AI-ready public data infrastructure for smarter governance

According to an official statement, these initiatives are improving data availability in sectors such as healthcare, meteorology and agriculture, contributing to more responsive governance.



A key step is the launch of e-Sankhyiki in 2024, the country’s official statistics data platform. It currently hosts 21 statistical products and more than 136 million records, allowing users to query datasets directly, integrate them with analytical systems and automate reporting processes. The platform is designed to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency in evidence-based decision-making, as reported by IANS, a partner of TV BRICS.



The unified interface of the platform enables access to multiple datasets in one place, reducing the time required for data retrieval. Authorities note that this integrated approach is helping analysts and policymakers work more effectively by simplifying complex data operations and improving analytical outcomes.



Complementing this, the National Data and Analytics Platform aggregates datasets from 52 ministries across 31 sectors, presenting them in a structured and accessible format. Equipped with tools for analytics and visualisation, the platform supports comprehensive insights and fosters a more coherent understanding of national data resources.



In the healthcare domain, the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH), launched in February 2026, provides a framework for evaluating AI models using diverse anonymised datasets. The platform assesses performance, robustness and reliability prior to large-scale deployment, while offering an environment for developers and regulators to conduct structured evaluations.



Alongside this, meteorological agencies are applying AI and machine-learning tools for forecasting and environmental monitoring, reinforcing the country’s broader transition towards AI-enabled data systems that enhance governance and sector-specific decision-making.



Earlier, it was reported that Ethiopia had accelerated digital transformation with a new artificial intelligence platform.