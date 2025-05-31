Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan Sat

According to the national weather service, fair weather will settle in in western, southwestern, southern and eastern Kazakhstan.

High fire hazard is in store for Atyrau, Mangistau, north and east of Zhetysu, center and north of Kyzylorda, north and south of Aktobe, northwest of Kostanay, east and center of Pavlodar, west of Karaganda, north and south of Zhambyl, northwest, south, east and center of West Kazakhstan, west and south of Turkistan, and center of Almaty regions.

Extreme fire hazard is predicted in Kyzylorda, north of Turkistan, west and east of Zhambyl, west and southeast of Aktobe, south, north and west of Atyrau, west and north of Almaty, south of Kostanay, Abai, Ulytau, southeast of Pavlodar, north and east of Zhetysu regions.

Earlier it was reported that heavy rain and scorching heat will grip Kazakhstan this weekend.