Heavy rain and scorching heat to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

In three days coming, most parts of the country will experience unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, gusting wind, as well as hail predicted for daylight hours.

Heavy rain will hit mountainous districts of the country’s southeast in the daytime on June 1-2. Western regions will also see heavy rain on June 2.

Dust storm is forecast in the southwest, south and southeast.

After days of intense heatwave, residents of western and northeastern regions will see a sigh of relief as temperatures will start decreasing.

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country will see gradual increase in temperatures, reaching +35+40°C in central and southern regions in the daytime.