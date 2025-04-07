EN
    Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

    07:12, 7 April 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 7, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Monday Apr 7
    Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

    "Unstable weather will persist across most of Kazakhstan as atmospheric fronts pass through, bringing rain and thunderstorms. Only the eastern regions will enjoy dry weather. Heavy rain is expected at night in the south, west, and northwest, and during the day in the central part of the country," the mets stated.

    Fog, high winds, and squall are predicted to grip the south. Hail is set to batter the west and south during the day.

    Earlier, Kazinfom reported what the weather would be like on April 6.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet rains wind Hail Fog
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
