Hail to hit southwest Kazakhstan

“Unstable weather will persist in the greater part of Kazakhstan, with thunderstorms expected. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for the west and mountainous regions in the south. In the east and southeastern mountains, rain and snow are anticipated. The central part of the country will experience mostly dry weather,” the mets stated.

Strong winds are expected across most of the country, along with a dust storm in the south. Hail is forecast in the southwest, icy conditions are expected in the east overnight, and fog is to be seen in the north, east, southeast, and central regions.

As reported earlier, the citizens of Almaty have shared the aftermath of the dust storm.