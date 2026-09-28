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    Incessant rainfall kills 21 in Nepal

    06:19, 28 September 2026

    Twenty-one people have died and five others remain missing in rain-induced disasters since incessant rain began on Thursday in Nepal, Prime Minister Balendra Shah said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

    Incessant rainfall kills 21 in Nepal
    Photo credit: @ani_digital / X

    Five others injured were receiving treatment, Shah said on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

    The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a statement that 747 families have been affected, while 143 houses have been destroyed and 51 others have been partially damaged as of Sunday evening.

    "The adverse weather has disrupted transportation in several parts of the country, with more than a dozen roads affected by floods and landslides," Shah said.

    Flooding has also disrupted 1,013.2 megawatts of electricity supply through the national transmission network, while hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 318 megawatts have been shut down after transmission towers collapsed, he said.

    Earlier, it was reported that a least 10 people, including climbers and support staff, went missing after an avalanche struck the 7,126-meter Himlung Himal peak in Nepal's western Manang district. 

    Nepal Rains Flooding Asia World News Natural disasters
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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