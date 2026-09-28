Incessant rainfall kills 21 in Nepal

Five others injured were receiving treatment, Shah said on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a statement that 747 families have been affected, while 143 houses have been destroyed and 51 others have been partially damaged as of Sunday evening.

"The adverse weather has disrupted transportation in several parts of the country, with more than a dozen roads affected by floods and landslides," Shah said.

Flooding has also disrupted 1,013.2 megawatts of electricity supply through the national transmission network, while hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 318 megawatts have been shut down after transmission towers collapsed, he said.

Incessant rains leads to a building collapse near Dharam Khola River in Nepal pic.twitter.com/uK6c5RV8vb — Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) September 27, 2026

🌊🇳🇵 Aumento del caudal del río Kali Gandaki causa afectaciones en Nepal



El incremento del nivel del río Kali Gandaki provocó daños en una zona rural de Annapurna, en el distrito de Myagdi, donde la corriente arrastró postes de electricidad.



Habitantes de la región reportaron… pic.twitter.com/HncFuSAn8k — VCN Noticias (@VCNNoticiasmx) September 27, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that a least 10 people, including climbers and support staff, went missing after an avalanche struck the 7,126-meter Himlung Himal peak in Nepal's western Manang district.