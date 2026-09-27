At least 10 missing after avalanche hits Himlung Himal peak in Nepal

Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of Nepal's Department of Tourism, confirmed the incident and said authorities were gathering additional information while search and rescue efforts were underway for those unaccounted for, according to local media.

The avalanche occurred amid persistent rainfall and snowfall across Nepal's western mountainous region.

Elsewhere in the country, a landslide in Palpa district killed at least one person and left two others missing on Sunday. In neighboring Parbat district, flooding along the Kaligandaki River swept through a settlement, washing away about 80 houses.

The incidents come weeks after devastating flash floods struck Nepal, killing more than 1,350 people and leaving over 5,000 others missing.