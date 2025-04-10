Inaugural meeting of Kazakhstan–Norway Business Council takes place in Oslo

The event featured speeches by ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov, Ambassador of Norway to Kazakhstan (with residence in Oslo) John Mikal Kvistad, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company Madiyar Sultanbek, heads of several Norwegian and Kazakhstan companies, as well as representatives of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan Dana Kassymova, the EAST Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Norway Svein Stolpestad and the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Rinat Barakov.

The participants of the meeting discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, industry and new technologies.

Particular attention was given to potential projects in the areas of renewable energy, organic and chemical production, digitalization, aquaculture, transport, logistics, agriculture, mineral resource extraction, environmental protection and education.

A separate session was dedicated to the development of the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The event also featured B2B meetings between representatives of Kazakhstan and Norwegian business communities.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants emphasized the exceptional importance of establishing the Business Council as a key step toward deepening and expanding Kazakhstan-Norway economic cooperation in the coming period.

As earlier reported, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Timothy Musa Kabba, in Astana.