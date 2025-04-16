President Tokayev meets Yandex Global Director General Daniil Shuleyko

The sides discussed key areas of Yandex Qazaqstan’s activity and perspective plans, with special attention given to the initiatives in platform employment and AI technologies development.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the contribution of Yandex Qazaqstan to the country's digital transformation, support of small and medium businesses and improving quality of life of citizens.

The parties also reviewed the issues of integration of cultural heritage with the advanced technologies. The President highlighted that amid rapid development of artificial intelligence, the preservation of cultural identity and promotion of the Kazakh language and culture in digital space gain special importance.

For his part, Daniil Shuleyko said that due to the platform employment pilot project, more than 65,000 drivers – partners of Yandex Taxi have received social support. In 2024, tax payments to Kazakhstan economy reached 29.5 billion tenge, and the company's total investments exceeded 225 billion tenge since 2016.

The head of Yandex Global unveiled the company’s plans to launch pilot innovation projects in Astana and confirmed the company's participation in the AI-Sana program.