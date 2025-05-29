In the name of peace, we renounced inherited nuclear arsenal – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

He said experts warn that the risk of nuclear weapons use whether by miscalculation, accident or escalation is increasing.

“Today, nine states possess a combined arsenal of over 13,000 nuclear weapons. Experts warn that the risk of use is increasing – whether by miscalculation, accident, or escalation. The consequences of a single detonation would become disastrous,” the President said.

According to him, scientists warn that apart from destructions, the use of nuclear weapons may lead to the global climate catastrophe and harvest failure.

“We know what this means. Kazakhstan lives with the historical legacy of 450 nuclear tests. We relinquished our inherited nuclear arsenal in the name of peace. Today, we continue our advócacy for non-proliferation of nuclear and biological weapons,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President noted that threats to global security today are not only of geopolitical nature.

“The post-war global order is fragmenting. Protectionism is rising. Multilateralism is faltering. In this emerging disorder, the task before us is clear: to preserve cooperation where it still exists, and to restore it where it has broken down,” he said.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan approaches today’s turbulent world with a spirit of constructive engagement. The country's foreign policy is based on the belief that dialogue is more powerful than division, and that sovereign rights must be respected.

“There should be no room for nationalistic hubris and ígnorance of historic and cultural traditions of the peoples. Meanwhile there also should be due respect to the right of all national minorities to speak their languages and cultivate their cultures. That’s what we in Kazakhstan strongly pursue: “The unity in diversity,” he stressed.

The Astana International Forum 2025 themed “Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future” has kicked off in the Kazakh capital today. The event gathered participants from over 70 countries, including delegates, heads of companies, accompanying persons and over 100 foreign media representatives.