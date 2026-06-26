IMO suspends Strait of Hormuz evacuation after vessel attack

“I have been informed of an attack today in the Gulf of Oman on a vessel which passed through the Strait of Hormuz. This vessel did not transit under IMO’s evacuation framework. I have always reiterated that the safety of the seafarers remains paramount. Therefore, to ensure a coordinated approach and navigational safety, the evacuation plan will be paused until further clarity is obtained,” IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the incident occured 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman. A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the IMO announced it would start evacuating 11,000 sailors and hundreds of ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz on June 24.