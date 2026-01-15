Imam AI: Kazakhstan eyes AI-powered app to assist religious guidance

It is noted that the mobile application will rely exclusively on verified and reliable Islamic sources.

The initiative was unveiled by Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly during his 2026 keynote address.

According to him, integrating artificial intelligence into the religious sphere reflects the demands of the modern era and will streamline communication with the community.

"It will enable prompt and reliable responses to religious inquiries while reducing the workload on religious officials. There is a need to develop a dedicated mobile application that uses artificial intelligence to provide answers to religious questions arising in everyday life," he said.

As the Supreme Mufti underscored, the key advantage of the application will be access to reliable information, based exclusively on verified religious sources.

