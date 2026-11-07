Illegal Airbnb rentals cost operators €6 million in Brussels fines

Brussels Taxation has already recovered at least 5 million euros through inspections carried out in 2025 and 2026, the office of Brussels Taxation minister Dirk De Smedt (Anders) confirmed to Bruzz. By the end of the year, the total could reach 6 million euros or more.

Since 2016, property owners offering accommodation through platforms such as Airbnb have been required to register their properties and pay a tourist tax. The tax amounts to 5 euros per overnight stay, including municipal surcharges, or 4 euros for rooms rented out in an owner-occupied property.

However, many landlords have continued to rent out their properties without registering them, allowing them to avoid paying the required taxes.

Following a lengthy legal battle that reached the European Court of Justice, the Brussels Region secured a ruling in its favour in 2022, requiring Airbnb to share customer information with Brussels Taxation.

Brussels Taxation launched an extensive inspection campaign targeting Airbnb hosts in 2025 and 2026. Owners of unregistered properties faced fines of 1,000 euros per accommodation, plus unpaid tourist taxes. When calculating outstanding amounts, tax authorities assumed properties had been occupied throughout the entire year unless owners could provide evidence to the contrary.

At the initiative of Brussels minister-president Boris Dilliès (MR), the regional government decided this summer to ease several restrictions on short-term rentals. From 1 January 2027, property owners renting out accommodation in their primary residence will no longer need an urban planning certificate. The procedure for obtaining a safety certificate will also be simplified, while written approval from the co-owners' association will no longer be required. Despite these changes, property registration and payment of the tourist tax will remain compulsory.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Airbnb had updated its rules for property owners starting November 20, so hosts would no longer be allowed to require guests to carry out time-consuming cleaning tasks before checkout.