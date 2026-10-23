Airbnb to ban hosts from requiring guests to clean before checkout

Under the new rules, hosts will be prohibited from requiring guests to wash and put away dishes, strip beds or do laundry. They will also be barred from asking guests to take trash outside the property.

However, hosts may still ask guests to place used dishes in the sink, gather towels or sort waste into bins inside the property. Airbnb says cleaning tasks that require significant time or effort should remain the responsibility of cleaning staff.

The changes will also affect other house rules. Hosts will no longer be allowed to introduce additional requirements after a booking has been confirmed. All rules must be disclosed in the listing in advance.

In addition, hosts will be prohibited from imposing their own fines on guests or restricting access to amenities included in the booking.

Airbnb will continue to allow hosts to set rules on smoking, pets, events and quiet hours.

The company will also permit exceptions based on local conditions. For example, in areas facing water shortages, hosts may ask guests to limit the length of their showers.

For violations, Airbnb may issue warnings, add notices to listings or lower their ranking in search results.

The new policy will apply to bookings made on or after November 20, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agencyreported that European cities were tightening restrictions on short-term rentals, including properties listed on Airbnb.