Ilham Aliyev to pay state visit to Kazakhstan
12:41, 16 October 2025
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 20-21 at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the visit, the heads of state will hold high-level talks. They will also participate in the Supreme Interstate Council meeting and the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Forum.
As previously reported, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited Azerbaijan for the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic-Speaking States.