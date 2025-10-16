EN
    Ilham Aliyev to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

    12:41, 16 October 2025

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 20-21 at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Ilham Aliyev
    Photo credit: Trend

    During the visit, the heads of state will hold high-level talks. They will also participate in the Supreme Interstate Council meeting and the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Forum.

    As previously reported, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited Azerbaijan for the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic-Speaking States.

