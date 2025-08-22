III Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Youth Forum held in Bishkek

It brought together over 300 young IT entrepreneurs, programmers, startup developers, digital artists, bloggers, poets, performers and media creators. It is purposed to develop the digital potential of the youth, strengthen the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan partnership and create sustainable formats of cooperation in the IT and creative industries, given the common cultural and spiritual heritage of the two nations.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova/Kazinform

According to Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva, the forum serves as a prestigious platform for discussing pressing issues of the youth policy.

She added today’s forum reveals new prospects for the development of partnership and new initiatives. It focuses on the creative industry, innovations, digitalization and all that is of great interest for the youth, gives a creative effect and a start to new projects that contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova/ Kazinform

In his turn, Kyrgyz Culture, Information and Youth Policy Minister Mirbek Mambetaliyev said the youth forum is called to contribute to strengthening partnership and friendship between the young people of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and create conditions for joint activities in the future.

Earlier, it was reported the documentary film Shokan Ualikhanov: The Bright Star of History was screened in Bishkek ahead of the official visit of the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Kyrgyzstan.