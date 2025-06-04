EN
    III International Bishkek Film Festival to be held in Kyrgyz capital

    20:21, 4 June 2025

    The III International Bishkek Film Festival will be held in the capital from June 11 to 15, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy reported, Kabar reports.

    International Bishkek Film Festival
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The opening of the festival will take place on June 11 at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic and the closing on June 15 at 18:00 at the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after A. Maldybaev.

    According to the festival program, several events are planned to be held at different venues in the city.

    As reported previously, Greece hosted the Kazakhstan Film Festival.

    Kyrgyzstan Cinematography Events Culture Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
