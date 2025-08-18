IICA highlights role of Abai’s spiritual legacy in strengthening cultural integration of Central Asian peoples

The event devoted to the 180th anniversary of the birth of Abai Kunanbayev, an outstanding Kazakh poet, thinker, and reformer, was organized with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: UzA

Diplomats, researchers, writers, translators, cultural and artistic figures from Central Asian countries and international organizations, as well as representatives of Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Tajik, Turkmen, Azerbaijani, Belarusian, Russian, Tatar, and Bashkir cultural centers of Uzbekistan, are taking part in the event.

IICA Director Javlon Vakhabov noted that the great poet’s ideas about man, society, enlightenment, and moral values do not lose their significance in the 21st century, remaining a source of inspiration for interstate dialogue and cultural interaction.

Photo credit: UzA

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov emphasized the importance of Abai’s contribution to the development of literature, art, and culture, and also focused on the activities carried out at the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at perpetuating the memory of the great poet in the fraternal country.

As it was noted, Abai’s poetic works contribute to improving mutual understanding between peoples and enriching their spiritual culture, which is of particular relevance in the context of global challenges.

Photo credit: UzA

The conference featured a scientific discourse aimed at popularizing Abai’s ideas. Specific practical initiatives have been developed. The event contributed to the strengthening of cultural-humanitarian ties and the expansion of intercultural dialogue.

