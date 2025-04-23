IDB to allocate $45 mln to Kyrgyzstan for purchasing agricultural machinery

The loan funds will be used to support the country's agricultural sector by providing agricultural machinery on lease. The project will be implemented through Aiyl Bank OJSC and Eldik Bank OJSC, which significantly updates the fleet of machinery of rural producers.

Under the first stage, it's planned to purchase:

600 tractors of various brands and modifications;

100 grain and forage harvesters;

About 1000 units of agricultural machinery and equipment, including machinery for processing plants.

The project is aimed at meeting the current needs of farmers and takes into account global trends in the field of agricultural mechanization. It is expected that its implementation will increase the productivity of agricultural producers and will also contribute to the development of the processing industry.

