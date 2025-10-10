IFAS Board convenes in Astana amid 42 Aral Sea environmental projects

The event, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, was attended by high-level representatives, including:

Kazakhstan's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov

Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan, Shukhrat Ganiev

Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Sulaimon Ziyozoda

Minister of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, Charyyar Chetiev

Photo credit: Kazinform

Abdybai Dzhailoobaev, Deputy Director of the Water Resources Service within the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, attended as an observer.

"Today, the international community expects us not only to make declarations but to take concrete decisions. The fate of the Aral Sea, the rational and equitable use of transboundary waters, and the conservation of natural resources are issues that extend far beyond the region. This is part of the global environmental agenda related to sustainable development, food and energy security, and the quality of life of tens of millions of people. During the recent UN General Assembly, the leaders of our countries emphasized the importance of strengthening trust, solidarity, and collective action to protect the environment. Kazakhstan fully shares this position," Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev stated in his speech.

The parties discussed preparations for the IFAS Heads of State Council meeting scheduled for April next year, alongside the implementation of the IFAS Executive Committee Work Plan for Kazakhstan's 2024-2026 chairmanship. The meeting participants also discussed the implementation status of the Aral Sea Basin Program (ASBP), the Regional Environmental Program for Sustainable Development in Central Asia (REP4SD CA), and the activities of the Working Group on Improving the IFAS Organizational Structure and Legal Framework.

42 environmental projects are currently underway in the Aral Sea Basin. Additionally, the possibility of launching two regional grant projects with World Bank support is being explored.

During the meeting, participants also noted the IFAS Executive Committee's proposal to declare March 26 as the International Day of the Aral Sea and the Amu Darya and Syr Darya Rivers.

Following the discussions, the resolutions of the IFAS Board meeting were signed.

