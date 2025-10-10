Olzhas Bektenov: Good-neighborliness is a key to saving Aral Sea

The meeting focused on joint measures aimed at increasing the water level in the Aral Sea, including under the initiatives outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the Nation “Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation.”

In his remarks, Olzhas Bektenov noted that the leaders of IFAS member states attach priority attention to the rational use of water and energy resources, holding strategic significance in ensuring energy and food security.

This year's vegetation season was marked by considerable challenges. Nevertheless, effective intergovernmental cooperation helped maintain a stable water regime across the Aral Sea basin

Olzhas Bektenov extended gratitude to the prime ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. He highlighted that only through coordinated operational measures, it became possible to avoid serious water loss.

“I am confident that good-neighborly relations are our common strategic long-term priority. While addressing routine, short-term challenges, we must not undermine long-term priorities. I believe we will work together to ensure that issues are always addressed in a mutually acceptable and beneficial,” he said.

As part of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Organization, digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence in the water sector remain one of its priority areas. The implementation of AI will ensure transparency of water use and will help reduce water loss. The importance of a joint implementation of a unified automated system for accounting, monitoring, management and distribution of water resources in the Aral Sea basin was highlighted.

Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Ziyozoda Sulaimon, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Shukhrat Ganiyev, Minister of Agriculture of Turkmenistan Charyyar Chetiyev also addressed the meeting.

Summarizing the meeting, Bektenov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the principles of transparency, solidarity, and constructive dialogue.