A younger generation of users has embraced the analog photo-taking experience, including rolling the scroll wheel, peering into the viewfinder and pressing the shutter button.

The first Utsurundesu model was released on July 1, 1986. It was developed through out-of-the-box thinking: simply attaching a lens to a roll of film.

During a time when cameras were expensive, difficult to carry, and tricky to use, the Utsurundesu camera represented the idea of "enabling anyone to take photos easily, anytime and anywhere," according to the Japanese company.

Strict cost-cutting measures helped maintain the product's price at 1,380 yen, and subsequent models were introduced for under 1,000 yen. Over time, Utsurundesu evolved to include models with built-in flash and plastic bodies, replacing the original paper bodies.

A woman in her 50s reminisced about her high school days, mentioning that the Utsurundesu camera "was a staple for school trips."

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Sony Interactive Entertainment would end production of physical game discs for all new games on PlayStation consoles, making them available only in digital formats starting in 2028.