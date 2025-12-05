Iconic actor Cary Hiroyuki Tagawa dies at 75

According to Deadline, he died in Santa Barbara on December 4 due to complications following a stroke. His family confirmed that he was surrounded by his children in his final moments.

Born in Tokyo in 1950, Tagawa built a distinguished career in Hollywood spanning nearly four decades. He made his early breakthrough in the 1986 film Big Trouble in Little China and went on to appear in major productions including The Last Emperor, Memoirs of a Geisha, Licence to Kill, Pearl Harbor, and The Man in the High Castle.

Tagawa achieved global recognition for portraying the sorcerer Shang Tsung in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film, later reprising the role in the 2013 web series Mortal Kombat: Legacy. He returned once more as the character’s voice and likeness in the 2019 video game Mortal Kombat 11, earning widespread appreciation from fans for his enduring connection to the franchise.

Beyond his signature role, Tagawa appeared in numerous television projects, including Nash Bridges, Heroes, and the 2018 remake of Lost in Space. His versatility and charismatic screen presence secured him a lasting legacy across film, television, and gaming.

