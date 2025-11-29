Kazakh artist Rikhangul Makhripova passes away

Rikhangul Makhpirova’s career began in 1977 at the Kuddus Kuzhamyarov Republican State Academic Uighur Theater of Musical Comedy.

Over decades of work, she created many expressive, original, and memorable roles, which became part of the golden fund of Kazakhstan’s theatrical art.

Rikhangul Makhpirova was awarded the titles of Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan and later People’s Artist of Kazakhstan for her significant contribution.

The Ministry expressed deep condolences to her family, friends, and admirers.

The country has lost an outstanding actress and a true master of the stage. May her memory live on, the Ministry’s letter of condolences reads.