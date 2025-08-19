ICESCO considers declaring Damascus Islamic culture capital for 2027

In a statement, the organization said these initiatives were discussed during a meeting in Damascus between ICESCO's director general, Dr. Salim Al Malik, and Syria's minister of culture, Mohammed Yassin Saleh.

The statement also noted ICESCO's readiness to dispatch a team of international experts to assess the condition of archaeological and heritage sites in Syria and produce an official technical report, which would help document the damage sustained by these sites for international institutions.

Dr. Al Malik urged the swift inscription of Syrian heritage sites on ICESCO's Islamic World Heritage lists, a matter expected to be addressed at the upcoming annual meeting of the Islamic World Heritage Committee in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

