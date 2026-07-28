Ice cream production in Kazakhstan rises 47.4%

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the domestic market grew 41.2% year-on-year to 31.9 thousand mt in the first half of 2026, while imports rose just 7.1% to 5.1 thousand mt. The figures underscore the strengthening position of local producers, continued import substitution, and declining reliance on imported products.

Shin-Line remains the industry's leading company and Central Asia's largest ice cream producer, accounting for about half of Kazakhstan's domestic market and up to 95% of the country's ice cream exports. The company's production growth has been fueled by the launch of a new high-tech manufacturing complex in the Almaty region with a daily capacity of up to 350 mt. Automated production lines, a high level of robotization, and a continuously expanding product range have enabled Shin-Line to increase output significantly faster than the market as a whole.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The increase in production was accompanied by strong export growth. Between January and May 2026, Kazakhstan exported 8,343 mt of ice cream, up 38.5% from a year earlier, while imports rose just 7.1% to 5,145 mt. As a result, the country continues to strengthen its position as a net exporter of ice cream.

Russia remained the largest destination for Kazakh ice cream exports, importing 5,748 mt, or nearly 69% of total shipments, up 39.6% from a year earlier. Kyrgyzstan was the second-largest market, with imports reaching 2,019 mt and posting the strongest growth among Kazakhstan's key export destinations at 46.7%. Exports to Uzbekistan totaled 498 mt, while Tajikistan, Mongolia, and Azerbaijan imported 53 mt, 17 mt, and 8 mt, respectively. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan continues to work on expanding access to the Chinese market by addressing the regulatory and logistical issues needed to increase exports.

Imports remained relatively stable, with Russia and Kyrgyzstan supplying 2,250 mt and 2,073 mt of ice cream, respectively, together accounting for more than 84% of Kazakhstan's total imports. The sharpest increase came from Belarus, where shipments rose 118%, while imports from Uzbekistan increased 78.9%. Overall import growth, however, remained well below the pace of domestic production, highlighting the growing competitiveness of Kazakhstan's ice cream industry.

The growth in production and exports underscores the rising competitiveness of Kazakhstan's food industry. Investment in modern technology, automation, domestically sourced dairy ingredients, and export infrastructure has helped the industry keep pace with domestic demand while expanding its export footprint. The trend is expected to support further growth in non-resource exports and strengthen Kazakhstan's presence in markets across Central Asia, the CIS, the Middle East, and East Asia.

Earlier, it was reported that 15.9 million tons of fodder had been prepared in Kazakhstan ahead of upcoming winter season.