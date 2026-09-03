ICAO warns civilian aircraft face growing threat from modern weapons

In a statement issued on September 2, the UN specialized agency said civilian planes face increasing danger from long-range weapons, drones, interference with satellite navigation systems and advanced air defence systems, particularly in and around conflict zones.

ICAO said there is a heightened risk of civilian aircraft being deliberately targeted, misidentified or caught in crossfire. While airlines can reroute flights to avoid dangerous areas, the organization said such measures do not eliminate the underlying security threat.

The agency reminded its 193 Member States that Article 3 bis of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation prohibits the use of weapons against civilian aircraft. The principle was also reaffirmed in ICAO Assembly Resolution A42-4 on risks to civil aviation arising from conflict zones.

ICAO called on governments to assess the safety of airspace under their control and take appropriate measures when threats emerge. Airlines are also expected to carry out safety and security assessments before operating over or near conflict zones.

The organization stressed the need for countries to rapidly share intelligence about potential threats, improve risk assessments and decision making, and strengthen coordination between military and civilian authorities. Such cooperation is particularly important to prevent civilian aircraft from being mistaken for military targets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan would host the ICAO Security Week 2026, organized with the support of the Kazakh Transport Ministry on October 20-22.