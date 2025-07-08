ICAO Council President expresses readiness to further develop aviation sector of Kazakhstan

The meeting focused on issues of cooperation to boost development of air transport in Kazakhstan in accordance with international standards.

It was noted that the structural and legislative reforms Kazakhstan carried out created conditions for developing the aviation sector based on the British model. Kazakhstan managed to raise its compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) flight safety standards from 47% in 2009 to 82% this year, which is similar to that of European countries such as Poland, Czechia, Denmark and so on.

We attach utmost importance to interaction with the International Civil Aviation Organization and regard out cooperation as a strategic priority in the aviation sector development, said Bektenov.

In turn, Salvatore Sciacchitano, the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to promote civil aviation as well as expressed an interest in further enhancing cooperation.

We’re ready to further develop the aviation sector of the country. One of the priorities of ICAO is to support transport development within the SDGs. To achieve zero emissions, we need to use more sustainable "green" fuels. We’re ready for joint work in this direction, said Sciacchitano.

As reported earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Salvatore Sciacchitano, the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council.