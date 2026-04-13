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    IBF removes Janibek Alimkhanuly from WBO champion status

    21:05, 13 April 2026

    The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has released its updated rankings of professional boxers across all weight divisions, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    IBF removes Janibek Alimkhanuly from WBO champion status
    Photo credit: janibek_alimkhanuly / Instagram

    Kazakhstan’s Janibek Alimkhanuly previously held the IBF middleweight world title. However, following an investigation conducted by the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation in accordance with international standards, the IBF decided to strip him of the belt. Meanwhile, the World Boxing Organization (WBO), citing the findings of the same investigation, has allowed Alimkhanuly to retain its version of the world title, though it has barred him from competing until December 2026.

    IBF removes Janibek Alimkhanuly from WBO champion status
    Photo credit: A screenshot from the official WBO website

    Although Alimkhanuly remains the WBO world champion, despite serving a suspension, the IBF takes a different stance. In its latest rankings, the federation lists the WBO title as vacant, while the WBO continues to recognize him as the reigning champion on its official website.

    IBF removes Janibek Alimkhanuly from WBO champion status
    Photo credit: A screenshot from the official IBF website

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the WBO had imposed a one-year suspension on Janibek Alimkhanuly while allowing him to retain his championship title. During the suspension, the boxer will be barred from participating in both professional and exhibition bouts.

    Boxing Sport Scandal Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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