IBF removes Janibek Alimkhanuly from WBO champion status

Kazakhstan’s Janibek Alimkhanuly previously held the IBF middleweight world title. However, following an investigation conducted by the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation in accordance with international standards, the IBF decided to strip him of the belt. Meanwhile, the World Boxing Organization (WBO), citing the findings of the same investigation, has allowed Alimkhanuly to retain its version of the world title, though it has barred him from competing until December 2026.

Photo credit: A screenshot from the official WBO website

Although Alimkhanuly remains the WBO world champion, despite serving a suspension, the IBF takes a different stance. In its latest rankings, the federation lists the WBO title as vacant, while the WBO continues to recognize him as the reigning champion on its official website.

Photo credit: A screenshot from the official IBF website

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the WBO had imposed a one-year suspension on Janibek Alimkhanuly while allowing him to retain his championship title. During the suspension, the boxer will be barred from participating in both professional and exhibition bouts.