IATA records weakest air traffic growth since COVID-19

According to an IATA report, global passenger traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) increased by only 2.1% year-on-year in March 2026. For comparison, the figure stood at 6.1% in February. The association noted that March marked the slowest growth rate of the entire post-pandemic period.

Following the recovery of international air travel in 2022–2025, the aviation industry had been showing significantly stronger growth rates. In previous years, the global air transport market rebounded rapidly due to the lifting of restrictions, rising tourism demand, and the expansion of international routes. Against this backdrop, the March 2026 figures point to a noticeable slowdown in global demand.

IATA identified the conflict in the Middle East as the main reason for the decline. Passenger traffic carried by airlines in the region dropped by 58.6% year-on-year, while international traffic fell by 60.8% due to airspace closures and disruptions at major transit hubs.

Infographics credit: IATA Sustainability and Economics, IATA Information and Data-Monthly Statistics

Despite the overall slowdown, several regions continued to post strong growth. African airlines increased passenger traffic by 20.6%, Asia Pacific carriers by 11.5%, and European airlines by 7.5%.

The report also highlighted significant changes in international route networks. Traffic between Europe and Asia surged by 29.3% year-on-year as airlines and passengers increasingly shifted to direct flights instead of connections through Middle Eastern hubs.

Infographics credit: IATA Sustainability and Economics, IATA Information and Data-Monthly Statistics

Domestic markets also maintained positive momentum. In March, domestic passenger traffic rose by 6.5% year-on-year compared to 6.1% a month earlier. China and Brazil recorded the strongest growth, with domestic traffic increasing by 13.7% and 10.8%, respectively.

At the same time, the global passenger load factor reached a record 83.6% for March, indicating that demand remained strong despite reduced capacity.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that IATA had launched a pilot version of its Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) system in Somalia as part of efforts to modernize the country’s aviation sector.