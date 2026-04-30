IATA launches pilot Billing & Settlement Plan in Somalia

This move aligns with Somalia’s efforts to strengthen its aviation industry and improve international connectivity. Rising demand for air travel, driven by the global diaspora and expanding trade ties across Africa and the Middle East, has made improvements to financial and operational systems increasingly important.

The pilot program includes four travel agents and several airlines operating in Somalia, including Ethiopian Airlines. In May 2026, the BSP is expected to be open to all airlines and to over 300 travel agents in the country.

The BSP is a global system that streamlines financial transactions between airlines and IATA-accredited travel agents. It centralizes ticket sales reporting and payments, helping airlines manage revenue more efficiently, improve cash flow, and maintain strong financial oversight in line with established standards and local regulations. In 2025 alone, the system processed more than 700 million transactions across more than 180 countries, totaling 242 billion US dollars.

Somalia’s Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Farah Nuh, characterized the initiative as a significant advancement in the country’s aviation development.

“Somalia stands at a pivotal moment of transformation in its aviation sector. Growing connectivity regionally and globally underpins our ambition to revitalize the economy of Somalia and position Mogadishu as a transport hub on the Horn of Africa. Despite decades of adversity, the federal government has made commendable strides in rebuilding and modernizing every aspect of its civil aviation system. This extends to putting in place financial systems to support the growth of air transport, which the opening of the BSP will provide,” said Mohamed Farah Nuh.

Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, commended Somalia’s efforts toward modernization.

“We commend the steps taken by the Somali government to modernize and rebuild its aviation infrastructure. The government recognizes the significant economic benefits that air travel can deliver, and we are pleased to support them on that journey. Accelerating the implementation of secure, effective, and cost-efficient financial services is a key pillar of IATA’s Focus Africa initiative,” said Kamil Alawadhi.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the International Air Transport Association would host the 38th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Cairo, Egypt, from May 19-21, 2026, to bring together industry leaders to address the future of ground operations.